Carol D. Costello
1935 - 2020
PONTIAC — Carol D. Costello, 85, of Franklin and formerly of Pontiac passed away at 2:44 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Carol was born June 16, 1935, in Saunemin to Edward R. and Verna E. (Rogers) Fellers. She married John P. Costello Jr. on May 29, 1981. He passed on Sept. 18, 2013.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Brian) Morris of Jacksonville; siblings, Roger (Alice) Fellers of LaSalle, Mary (Butch) Thrasher of Canton, Larry Fellers of Chatsworth, Clarence Fellers of Normal, Dean (Trudy Heatherington) Fellers of Cornell and Harriet (Bill) Goskie of Pontiac; grandchildren, Bradley Phillips, Kayne Morris and Abigayle Morris; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; one sister, Marjorie Hopson; and two sisters-in-law, Carol Fellers and Judy Fearman.

Carol was a graduate of Dwight High School, Class of 1954. She was a very devoted housewife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and doing word puzzles.

Her service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Calvert-Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac, with the Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Wing. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family for the care and support of her grandson, Bradley. Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
SEP
9
Service
01:00 PM
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
413 N Main St
Pontiac, IL 61764
(815) 844-5151
