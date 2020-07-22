Carol Howerton, 88, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Troy, the daughter of Arnold Martin and Theresa Oradell Dettmar Langenwalter. Carol married Marvin Howerton on Aug. 6, 1950, in Troy, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2017. Together Carol and Marvin enjoyed 67 years of marriage.

Carol is survived by five children, Chuck (Juanita) Howerton of Murrayville, Donna (Clyde) Richardson of Franklin, Jim (Debbie) Howerton of Joplin, Missouri, Linda (Len) McCormick of Edinburg, Texas, and Steve (Pam) Howerton of Glen Carbon; her daughter-in-law, Leslie Howerton of Jacksonville; 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; and one brother, Floyd (Dorothy) Langenwalter of Collinsville. She was preceded in death by one son, Mike Howerton; one sister, Shirley Crossman; and two brothers, Dale Langenwalter and Milton Langenwalter.

Carol was a secretary for Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Jacksonville for many years. Carol enjoyed more than 20 years of retirement in Texas with Marvin, where they enjoyed the sun, camping and fishing. In addition, Carol enjoyed sewing, quilting and crocheting. Most of all, Carol enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and keeping up with all of their activities.

A private funeral service will be held Monday morning, July 27, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial to follow later that day at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.