Carol J. Strowmatt, 75, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 17, 2020, in Jacksonville.

She was born Feb. 5, 1945, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Hazel Ducat. She married Edwin Chambers and they divorced. She later married Robert Strowmatt on June 21, 1977, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2015.

She is survived by one son, Lonny Chambers of Bend, Oregon; two daughters, Darla Chambers and Dawn Chambers, both of Jacksonville; one stepdaughter, Tracy (Jim) Ashbaugh of Waverly; three grandchildren, Dusty Lee (husband, Brian) Vincer, Kyle Chambers and Savanna Ashbaugh; two great-grandchildren, Sydney Vincer and Jackson Vincer; two sisters, Diana (Mike) Dowers and Amy Brown, both of Tucson, Arizona; her companion, Fletcher Blackburn of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter in infancy, Roxanne Chambers; and one brother, Chris Ducat.

Mrs. Strowmatt had been employed at Anderson Clayton in Jacksonville and was a personal care aid for students at Illinois School for the Visually Impaired. She attended First Christian Church and enjoyed helping her daughters fix up their home; spending time with her dog, ToTo; gardening; tending to her flowers; bird watching; crafting; shopping; and going on special road trips with her friend, Fletcher.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Manchester Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to PAWS or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.