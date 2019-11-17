Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Jo (Kaney) Flynn, of Jacksonville, was born Nov. 30, 1949, in Freeport to Donald and Phyllis (Koch) Kaney. She returned to her heavenly home Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, following a long battle with ovarian cancer.



Raised on a dairy farm near Pearl City, Carol Jo attended school in Kent and graduated from Pearl City High School and then from Rockford Memorial Hospital of Nursing.



Her nursing career began in 1970 at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, followed by employments at Passavant Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Freeport Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville Correctional Center, Morgan-Scott County VNA, Barton W. Stone Christian Home and Knollwood Retirement Village, both in Jacksonville. Carol Jo retired from Passavant Hospital's Emergency Department in 2014. She enjoyed a total of forty-four years of nursing service.



She enjoyed playing the piano and all types of good music. She proudly sang bass in The Gospel Gals Barbershop Group. Her favorite pastimes included spending time with her grandchildren and her many cats throughout the years.



Carol Jo was baptized on Sept. 5, 1982, at First Christian Church in Jacksonville where she remained a member. Her roles as Mom, Granny, Gram, Great Gram, sister, aunt, friend, nurse and loyal Cubs fan brought her immense joy.



Surviving family include her children, Tyler R. Flynn (Suzi) of South Jacksonville and Jayson D.



