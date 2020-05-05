Carol L. McCarter
PITTSFIELD — Carol L. McCarter, 83, of Pittsfield passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her daughter's home in Jacksonville. She was born on Jan. 2, 1937, in Linneus, Missouri, to Kenneth and Louise Barkley Smith. She married Stuart Peebles on July 8, 1955, in Pittsfield, and he preceded her in death on May 14, 1959. She then married Carl "Bill" McCarter on May 4, 1973, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 1983. Carol graduated from Pittsfield High School and went straight into the workforce, waitressing for many years at various places, including Steak House and Cardinal Inn. She relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, and worked at S.S. Kresge for several years before working in daycare. After coming back to Pittsfield, Carol worked for George Nichol at Viking Engineering and managed the Dari Ripple for more than 40 years, retiring at the end of the 2018 season with Danne Durall as owner. She also worked at Green Acres for a time and as a cashier at Pikeland Community School for 18 years. Carol loved playing cards with her Bridge Club, playing the slots, and reading books. She also enjoyed vacationing with her family, taking two trips every year — their annual trip to the Ozarks and a new adventure each year. She was a loyal and honest woman, and will be missed for how loving, sweet and giving she was. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Shane) Kays of Jacksonville; her mother, Louise Pryor of Pittsfield; a daughter-in-law, Rusti Cummings of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Michelle Kays, Brandon Kays, Joseph Cummings and Ashley (Jacob Batty) Cummings; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia Haverfield, Owyn Haverfield, Jayden Batty and Blake Batty. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Smith; spouses, Stuart Peebles and Carl "Bill" McCarter; and a son, William Cummings. A private graveside service will be at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Diamond Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
