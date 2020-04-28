COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Our beloved mother, Carol P. Gillis, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in College Station, Texas. She had been battling heart disease for many years and went peacefully in her sleep.

She was born on Aug. 30, 1938, in Versailles, Illinois, to a family with six children, of which she was the only girl. She always said, "I didn't know I was a girl until I was older; I was just one of the boys."

She was a talented singer and sang on the radio in Jacksonville, Illinois, at an early age. Later she started her own band, "Our Gang," that booked out a year in advance for Christmas parties, New Year's Eve parties, weddings, etc. Growing up with band equipment and microphone cords all over our living room floor and going to bed on a weeknight with band practice going on was just a way of life.

She went to Fan Fair in Nashville and tried out for the group Dave & Sugar. They were a huge group back in the '70s, and she won the part of the backup singer, but the thought of leaving four kids at home wasn't the best idea. (Really, Mom, we could have been rich). She moved to Texas in 1979 and continued her singing career in Houston until the '90s.

At one point in her life she put her stuff in storage and joined a boyfriend who was a long-haul truck driver on his route. She rode with him for almost a year and saw just about every state in the lower 48.

She loved home decor and was active in helping her daughter, Deborah, in her home-staging business. She had a great eye for design.

She was a good artist and had an amazing green thumb. She would rather buy flowers than buy something she really needed.

Always a voice of reason for her children, a daily phone call was not unusual. Sometimes the calls could last for hours, with no shortage of things to discuss.

She is survived by her daughter Vickie Pence and husband, Larry Pence, of Litchfield, Illinois; daughter Deborah Stepanek and husband, Arnold Stepanek, of Washington, Texas; and daughter Tracy Wheeler and husband, Randy Wheeler, of Houston, Texas; her brothers, Roger Pond of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Charlie Pond and wife, Rita Pond, of Jacksonville, Illinois; her 13 grandchildren, Wyatt, Wendy, Naomi, Nate, John, Alex, Colt, Deann, Mandy, Codylyn, Mitchell, Erin, Kristen; and her 14 great-grandchildren, Blake, Crew, Maebry, Kylee, Davian, Greysen, Ariana, Ryan, Breanna, Garrett, Wyatt, Jesse, Aydn and Sage; and numerous other beloved relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Landis and Doris Pond; her siblings Marty Pond, Keith Pond and Joe Pond; and her sons, Timothy Gillis and Mark Gillis.

Because of current events, a family memorial service will be private. Cremation services have been entrusted to Hillier Funeral Home in College Station, Texas.