Carol Sue Anders Hurst, 67, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her home in Chapin.

She was born on July 18, 1953, in Winchester to Tom and Martha (Summers) Anders. They preceded her in their heavenly journey. She married Ron Hurst on Dec. 5, 1970, and he survives.

She also is survived by five — yes, five — daughters, April Walters of Chapin, Emily Jo Bishop (David) of Greenfield, Andrea Clements (Monte) of Chapin, Erica Hurst of Chapin and Hannah Price of Chapin; grandchildren, Logan Walters (fiancée, Bailey O'Connor), Lydia Walters, Austin Bishop, Nicholas Clements, Whitney Clements and Cloe Price; a sister, Becky Williams (Sam) of Jacksonville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Carol graduated from Winchester High School. She was a certified nursing assistant at Scott County Nursing Center and an EMT for the Meredosia/Chapin Rescue Squad. She found her true profession at Pathway Services, where she spent nearly 20 years caring for adults with developmental disabilities. She loved those she cared for as if they were members of her family. She made many friends there, especially her dear friend Mary Foster.

Carol's greatest joy was being a wife, mother and Nana. She loved watching her grandchildren grow up.

Her favorite holiday was Christmas, which is proven by her Santa collection. She gave her children and grandchildren the best Christmas memories. She was a faithful QVC customer and also loved butterflies.

In her final days she was cared for in her home by her family, especially her daughter Erica and her niece Melissa, her personal nurses and the kind people from Memorial Home Hospice.

Carol said she had everything she ever wanted and she was ready to go to her heavenly home.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Neeleyville. The family will meet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Because of current conditions, face masks and social-distancing compliance are required. The service also will be live-streamed on Carol's Tribute Wall on the funeral home website. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Services Hospice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.