Carole Wisdom
Carole Wisdom, 79, of Waverly died early Tuesday morning, Sept. 22, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in White Hall.

She was born March 4, 1941, in Jacksonville, daughter of the late Logan and Dorothy Farmer Elliott.

She married Jim Wisdom on July 14, 1963, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on July 2, 2014.

Surviving are two sons, Monte Wisdom (Karen) of Palmyra and Jarrod Wisdom of Waverly; two grandchildren, Andrea and Austin Wisdom (Jessica); two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Elliott; and an ex-daughter-in-law, Sharon Wisdom, all of Waverly; one brother, Paul Elliott (Beverly) of Waverly; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Carole was a 1959 graduate of Waverly High School and a longtime cashier at Waverly IGA. She loved flower gardening and feeding and caring for birds. In the last several years she loved going to Hardee's in Jacksonville for coffee and conversation with friends. She was a member of New Life Baptist Church in Waverly. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Waverly East Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required as per CDC and Illinois guidelines. Memorials may be made to Waverly Public Library. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
