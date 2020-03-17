CARROLLTON — Carolyn Yvonne Cunningham, 83, of Carrollton passed away at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville.

Born March 29, 1936, in Woodville Township, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Tillery) Gilbert. She married Francis E. "Gene" Cunningham on Feb. 13, 1956, in Jacksonville, and he survives. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Sheryl (husband, John) Cook and Glenda (husband, Jerry) Roth of Carrollton; four granddaughters, Joanna Cook, Rebecca (Oscar) Mireles, Rachelle (Ethan) Prough and Olivia (Eric) O'Brien; nine great-grandchildren, Itzel and Xochil Sanchez-Cook, Kinley, Penelope and Knox Mireles-Cook, Taylor and Hallie Prough and Wyatt and Lincoln O'Brien; and lifelong friends Jack and Shirley Nolan.

Mrs. Cunningham was preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine Gilbert in infancy and Juanita Wood; and three brothers, Myrle (surviving wife, Ruth Ann) Gilbert, LeRoy (surviving wife, Linda ) Gilbert and LaVerne Gilbert.

She was a graduate of Carrollton High School and a lifelong member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church, where she served many years as Sunday school treasurer. She retired in 1998 from Tri County FS (formerly Greene County Service Co.) after 26 years of service.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Mount Gilead Baptist Church. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Memorials may be made to Mount Gilead Baptist Church or the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.