MOUNT STERLING — Carrie Elizabeth "Betty" Tucker, 88, of Perry passed away at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 23, 1931, in Chambersburg, the daughter of Clyde W. and Norma Ruth Grant Dixon. She married Ralph A. Tucker on April 30, 1952, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, and he survives.

Mrs. Tucker worked for many years as a home health aide for the Pike County Health Department and was honored to have been the recipient of the Home Health Aide of the Year award for the State of Illinois.

She graduated from Perry High School with the Class of 1949 and attended Blessing School of Nursing in Quincy.

Mrs. Tucker was a member of Perry United Methodist Church, Perry American Legion Post #1040 Auxiliary and the West Central Illinois Leathernecks Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph A. Tucker of Perry; three children, Melinda Chandler (Dennis) of Perry, Ralph Allen Tucker (Mona) of Jacksonville and Bonnie Martin (Darrel) of Pleasant Hill; 10 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her 15th great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Scott Allen Hayes; one brother, Fred Dixon; and one sister, Donna Johnson.

A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with Pastor Dave Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Perry United Methodist Church or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Condolences for the family may be left online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com.