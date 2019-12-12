Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll Rhea Turner. View Sign Service Information Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly 349 East Tanner Waverly , IL 62692 (217)-435-2121 Funeral 9:00 AM Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly 349 East Tanner Waverly , IL 62692 View Map Service 3:00 PM Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly 349 East Tanner Waverly , IL 62692 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carroll Rhea Turner, 78, of Zeigler passed away at 10:22 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home, with his wife and daughters at his side.



Carroll was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Sangamon County to Lawrence and Alta (McDonald) Turner.



He married Jerilyn Ross on Sept. 1, 1962, in Waverly. She survives in Zeigler.



He also is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Debbie and John Kerley of Springfield and Beckie and Aaron Savka of Carbondale; three grandsons, Airman Ross (Lori) Kerley, Airman Seth (Airman Liz) Kerley and Airman Parker Savka; a granddaughter, Olivia Savka; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Preston and Bob Turner of Waverly; and a sister, Kay (Bill) Handy of Pleasant Plains.



His parents and a sister-in-law, Shirley Turner, preceded him in death.



Mr. Turner started the agriculture program at Rend Lake College. He served as the department chairman and retired as the vocational dean after 27 years.



A funeral for Mr. Turner will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Vantrease Funeral Home in Zeigler with Pastor Lori Van Horn officiating. Visiting hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Visitation also will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly with a brief service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Waverly East Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather after the services at Waverly Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Turner are suggested to the Rend Lake College Foundation for the Zeigler United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund for Zeigler-Royalton graduates who are attending Rend Lake College or ZR Coaches vs. Cancer.

