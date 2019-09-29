Catherine Ann Ehlert

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Ann Ehlert.
Service Information
Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Crematory
2320 Bob Wallace Ave SW
Huntsville, AL
35805-4725
(256)-534-2471
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
12100 Bailey Cove Road SE
Huntsville, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
12100 Bailey Cove Road SE
Huntsville, AL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Catherine Ann Ehlert, 88, formerly of Jacksonville, Illinois, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Huntsville, Alabama.

Ann was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Darrell Wayne Ehlert, also formerly of Jacksonville; her three sons, Gary (Mary-Louise) of San Jose, California, Andy (Connie) of Portland, Oregon, and Doug (Cathy) of Huntsville; four grandchildren, Jacob Ehlert of Bozeman, Montana, Luke Ehlert of Los Angeles, California, Courtney (Russell) Stephens of Huntsville and Abigail Ehlert of Huntsville; her sister, Mary Lee Phipps of Garland, Texas; and brother, Bill (Judy) Goin of Corpus Christi, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at All Saints Lutheran Church, 12100 Bailey Cove Road SE, Huntsville, Alabama. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to the or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 29, 2019
bullet Breast Cancer
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.