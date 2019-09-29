Catherine Ann Ehlert, 88, formerly of Jacksonville, Illinois, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Huntsville, Alabama.
Ann was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Darrell Wayne Ehlert, also formerly of Jacksonville; her three sons, Gary (Mary-Louise) of San Jose, California, Andy (Connie) of Portland, Oregon, and Doug (Cathy) of Huntsville; four grandchildren, Jacob Ehlert of Bozeman, Montana, Luke Ehlert of Los Angeles, California, Courtney (Russell) Stephens of Huntsville and Abigail Ehlert of Huntsville; her sister, Mary Lee Phipps of Garland, Texas; and brother, Bill (Judy) Goin of Corpus Christi, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at All Saints Lutheran Church, 12100 Bailey Cove Road SE, Huntsville, Alabama. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given to the or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
