Catherine Ann Timmons, 84, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her winter residence in Naples, Florida.
She was born Dec. 10, 1935, near Alexander, the daughter of Byron Joseph Kindred Jr. and Lucille "Toots" Rogers Kindred. She married Howard L. Timmons on April 8, 1963, in Quincy, and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2014.
Catherine is survived by two children, Tracy L. (Kirsten) Timmons and Michelle D. "Missy" (Ted) Young, both of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Emily Nicole Timmons and Jacob William Timmons; one sister, Connie (John) Satlar of Springfield; four brothers, Donald Kindred, John (Mary) Kindred, Daniel (Carol Ann) Kindred and Thomas Kindred, all of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Peg Pennell and Betty Lea Kindred; and three brothers, James Edward Kindred, William Kindred and Michael Joseph Kindred.
"Pee Wee," as she was fondly known, was a 1953 graduate of Routt High School. She began working at the Illinois Theater during high school and continued to work there for several years. She later worked as a hairdresser and eventually retired from Mobil Chemical. Pee Wee was a longtime member of Church of Our Saviour, a founding member of Pine Point Campground at Lake Jacksonville, and a member of the Naples, Florida, Elks Club. She loved spending the winter months in Florida, listening to music, reading books, and having an occasional glass of wine. Pee Wee especially cherished her family.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Williamson Funeral Home and will be announced at a future date. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 8, 2020