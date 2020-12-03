1/1
Catherine M. DeFrates
1916 - 2020
Catherine M. DeFrates, 104, of Jacksonville died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born May 20, 1916, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Cal and Myrtle Mae DeFreitas Vieira. She married Harold DeFrates on Jan. 29, 1938, in Bowling Green, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2001.

She is survived by one son, Darrell (Jan) DeFrates of Jacksonville; three grandsons, Don (Leslie) DeFrates of Jacksonville, David (Stacee) Racey of Naperville and Brad (Jody) Racey of Jacksonville; six great-grandchildren, Lauren Racey, Jack Racey, Claire Racey, Sarah Racey, Nichola Racey and Anthony Racey; and one sister, Virginia Sims of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Barbara Baker (surviving husband, Paul of Jacksonville); and one brother, Leroy Vieira.

Mrs. DeFrates was a 1934 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She worked in the cafeteria at North Jacksonville Elementary School for many years. Later in life, she worked at Elliott State Bank. Catherine was a longtime member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and later attended First Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Health for their care and support provided to Catherine over the past 10 years.

A private family funeral service will be held, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Passavant Chaplain's Fund or the Barton Stone Resident Activity Fund. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

December 2, 2020
Im gonna miss you Catherine. You were our best bingo player. I love you so much. Give Barb a hug from the activities department. Ill never forget you. Rest in peace my sweet angel.
Elaine Sampson
December 2, 2020
Always enjoyed my visits with her over the years, she wanted to know all the news from the Senior Center and all the latest books. My sympathies to the family.
Diane Hollendonner
December 2, 2020
You will not know me but I attended North School and will always remember Mrs Defrates. We also used to go to Westminster to the meal. I remember seeing her there also. Always kind and smiling!! I also heard a lot of good things about Cal Veira and that they came from Madeira. My dad talked fondly of him.
Sorry for your loss
Debbie Bartz
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
My prayers are with the family. I cared for Catherine at heritage and she was like my part of own family and very special and she will always have a special place in my heart.
Stacey Boyer
Friend
December 1, 2020
Darrell and family: May your memories give you peace and comfort. She was a very special lady. We got to know each other when she sat next to me at bingo at the Senior Center.
Marilyn and Ron Lawless
Friend
