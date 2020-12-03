Catherine M. DeFrates, 104, of Jacksonville died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born May 20, 1916, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Cal and Myrtle Mae DeFreitas Vieira. She married Harold DeFrates on Jan. 29, 1938, in Bowling Green, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2001.

She is survived by one son, Darrell (Jan) DeFrates of Jacksonville; three grandsons, Don (Leslie) DeFrates of Jacksonville, David (Stacee) Racey of Naperville and Brad (Jody) Racey of Jacksonville; six great-grandchildren, Lauren Racey, Jack Racey, Claire Racey, Sarah Racey, Nichola Racey and Anthony Racey; and one sister, Virginia Sims of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Barbara Baker (surviving husband, Paul of Jacksonville); and one brother, Leroy Vieira.

Mrs. DeFrates was a 1934 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She worked in the cafeteria at North Jacksonville Elementary School for many years. Later in life, she worked at Elliott State Bank. Catherine was a longtime member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and later attended First Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Health for their care and support provided to Catherine over the past 10 years.

A private family funeral service will be held, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Passavant Chaplain's Fund or the Barton Stone Resident Activity Fund. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.