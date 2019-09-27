Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy A. (Cline) Rhea. View Sign Service Information Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly 349 East Tanner Waverly , IL 62692 (217)-435-2121 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Waverly American Legion Waverly , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cathy A. Rhea, 64, of Waverly died early Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born Jan. 30, 1955, in Jacksonville, daughter of the late George J. and Mary Louise Kaiser Cline.



She married Dave Rhea on July 10, 1999, in Waverly, and he survives.



Also surviving are her stepdaughters, Krista Rhea (Nelson Gedeon) of Long Beach, California, and Bridget Dore (Jim) of River Forest; two grandchildren, Nolan Gedeon of Long Beach, California, and Anna Dore of River Forest; two sisters, Connie Fairless (Wayne Bettis) of Jacksonville and Carol Seymour (Robert) of Franklin; a sister-in-law, Linda Cline of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Gary L. Cline.



Cathy was a 1973 graduate of Franklin High School and worked in the trucking industry as a dispatcher for more than 44 years with Anderson-Clayton in Jacksonville and recently with Whalen Trucking in Waverly. She helped manage her husband's farming operation. Cathy was a champion of many causes, including Ainsley's Angels. She was a board member of Rogers Cemetery and past member of Jacksonville V.F.W. Auxiliary. Cathy loved cooking and baking and was known for her sugar cookies.



A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Waverly American Legion in Waverly with a luncheon for family and friends to follow. A private burial will be at Rogers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wavery American Legion Building Fund or Rogers Cemetery, both c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 27, 2019

