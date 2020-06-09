Cathy L. Howard
WINCHESTER — Cathy L. Howard, 66, of Jacksonville and formerly of Scott County passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born Nov. 15, 1953, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Arthur and Mary Walton Garner. She married Ronald Howard on May 30, 1970, in Bloomfield and he survives.

She also is survived by one daughter, Alicia Howard of Nassau, New York; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Beverly Brown; and two brothers, Donnie and Randy Garner.

Mrs. Howard worked for Illinois Road Contractors in Jacksonville for several years and was a member of Woodson Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafting and going to yard sales. Cathy's death was a result of the complications of CREST Syndrome, with which she was afflicted years ago, not the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A private graveside service will be held at Pinetree Cemetery, near Patterson. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 or through the website at scleroderma.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
