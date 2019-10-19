BEARDSTOWN — Cathy Sue Rausch Knott, 72, of Beardstown died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 9, 1947, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Herman and Maxine Yeakel Rausch. She married Leland D. "Mike" Knott on Nov. 15, 1986, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2017.
She is survived by her children, Mark Lockman of Roodhouse, Miranda Casson (companion, Chris Maltby) of Beardstown, Sierra Knott of Beardstown, Cathy (husband, Don) Edwards of Chicago and Eric Knott of Beardstown; 12 grandchildren, Micheal and Angelina Slater, Jacob and Jeffery Edwards, Trevor, Brandon and Andy Knott, A.J. Altig, Kellen Knott, Kaylee and Gracie Eilers, and Dani Garren; once great-granddaughter, Lylah Knott; one sister, Joyce (husband, Charles) Hanson of Serena; and two brothers, James Rausch of Meredosia and Gary (wife, Carol) of Meredosia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Cathy graduated from Meredosia High School. In her younger years she worked as a waitress and bartender at Norm's Tap and Grill in Meredosia. She later worked at Jacksonville Developmental Center, retiring in 1995. She enjoyed sewing and anything that had to do with "The Wizard of Oz". Cathy will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. There will be no burial. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services Wednesday at the memorial home. Memorials have been suggested to Colwell Memorial Home. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 19, 2019