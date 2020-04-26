NEW BERLIN — Cecelia Agnes (Fleck) Peters, 86, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home in New Berlin, surrounded by loved ones.

Cecelia was born Aug. 6, 1933, in Dawson. She was the 12th of 13 children born to Lambert Peter Fleck Sr. and Helena M. (Burg) Fleck. She was the last of her siblings to pass. On June 10, 1967, she married Harold Lee Peters in Riverton. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2006.

She also was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Karl Fleck, Henry Fleck, Raymond Fleck, Lambert Fleck Jr., George Fleck Sr. and Fred Fleck Sr.; six sisters, Helen (Fleck) Steele, Edith (Fleck) Fields, Irene Fleck, Leona (Fleck) Bakken, Amelia Fleck and Delores (Fleck) Patrick; three grandsons, Joseph, Michael and Tyler Peters; three nephews and one niece.

Cecelia was a farmer and farm wife all of her life, working beside her sisters and her husband on their farms. She was a DAR recipient for her class at Tri-City High School in Buffalo. She and her sisters played softball on the Fix-It-Radio Shop Team in Springfield and enjoyed a tournament win. She was an active member of St. Mary's Church in New Berlin, serving the church in many roles over the years.

Cecelia was the proud mother of seven children, Capt. Rosanne Irene (Derek) Hartley, NC, U.S. Navy of San Diego, California; Melvin Fred (Jenelyn) Peters of Tamuning, Guam; Karl Edward (Kathy Fisher) Peters of New Berlin; Donald Joseph (Heather) Peters of New Berlin; Nancy Helen (Brian) Flach of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; William Lee (Courtney) Peters of New Berlin; and Lt. Cmdr. Steven Eugene Peters, SC, U.S. Navy of Tamuning, Guam; and extended family member, John Ross Newman of Springfield, Missouri.

She was a loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren, Amelia Hartley, Chance Flach, Vivian Peters, Katelin Peters, Christina Hartley, Jacob Peters, Kirby Peters, Charles Peters, Chase Flach, Caroline Peters, Kelly Peters, Jia Peters, Wyatt Peters, Charlee Flach, Cort Flach, Will Peters and Karly Peters. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Cecelia enjoyed visiting with family, friend and neighbors, playing cards, attending activities in which her children and grandchildren participated at New Berlin schools, Our Saviour School, Routt Catholic High School, MacMurray College and Illinois College in Jacksonville. She loved a good baseball game and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She attended many Cardinals games in St. Louis and San Diego and spring training in Florida.

Life on the farm will not be the same without Mom and Grandma there cooking, offering advice on what needed to be done and making sure the kids got their chores done. Cecelia was always eager to offer her help, was grateful when the help was returned and gave thanks for the help she received. During her final weeks she was tenderly cared for by her grandchildren and children in her home on the farm where she was the most comfortable and loved.

We are positive she will be welcomed home by her loving husband and other family members in Heaven and that she will be filled with joy to be reunited with each of them.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Berlin.

A Sunday Mass in memory of Cecelia will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Church in New Berlin with a Celebration of Life to following.

The family of Cecelia Agnes Peters is being served by Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.