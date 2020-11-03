1/
Chad A. Taapken
1983 - 2020
ASHLAND — Chad A. Taapken, 37, of Ashland died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 15, 1983, in Huntington Beach, California, the son of John Hill and Victoria Gutmann.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Victoria and Kevin Schoonover of Ashland; his father of Huntington Beach, California; his bonus parents, Larry and Lisa McVay of Dalton City; the love of his life, Kelsey Gardner; two sons, Maddax Taapken of Jacksonville and Sawyer Taapken of Greenview; a sister, Crystal Taapken of West Dundee and her son, Tyler; a stepbrother, D.J. (Ashley) Schoonover of Mason City and their children; a stepsister, Steffanie Tungate of Daytona Beach, Florida; and a great-uncle and great-aunt, Mark and Suzi Mesojednik of Ashland. He was preceded in death by his adoptive father, Norvell Taapken.

Chad was a 2003 graduate of AC Central High School in Ashland. He worked for many years at CIT Trucking in Springfield. He enjoyed fishing, boating, throwing darts and hanging out with his fur babies, Mack and Pepper.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to an education fund being set up for his sons in care of Kelsey Gardner. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Ashland Chapel - Ashland
221 W. Editor St.
Ashland, IL 62612
(217) 476-3304
