Charles Douglas "Doug" Logan, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville.

He was born in Beardstown on Jan. 22, 1942, to Charles Lyle Logan and Doris Elizabeth (Garner) Logan, and was raised in Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Dianne (Silva) Logan; his sons, Ronald Douglas Logan and David Lyle Logan (Joanna Beth Tweedy); his grandchildren, Jack Kinkaid Tweedy Logan and Judah Finn Tweedy Logan; his previous wife, Judith Louise (Lankford) Logan; his brother-in-law, Bill Hopper; his sister-in-law, Rosi Silva Allan; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and an aunt. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jan Vernette "JV" Logan; and his sister, Sarah Jane Hopper.

Doug graduated in 1960 from Virginia High School, where he played football, participated in track and field, and was involved in theater and other activities. He served honorably in the Army in Thailand during the Vietnam War as a U.S. Army specialist E-5 with the 809th Engineer Battalion from 1964 to 1966. Doug was an active member of the community and was known for his kind spirit. He was a member of the Masons (Wadley Lodge #616 A.F. & A.M., Harmony Lodge #3 A.F. & A.M., and Virginia Lodge # 544 A.F. & A.M.), Zingabad Grotto, V.F.W. #1379, Moose Lodge #865, Prairie Land Heritage Museum, Jacksonville Theatre Guild, Elks, Jaycees, Yellow Rockers Square Dance Club, and more. Doug always took tremendous pride in his work. He worked as a motor grader operator with Operators Local Union #965, drove an 18-wheeler, and served as the Jacksonville street superintendent from 1991 to 2009. And for more than 40 years, Doug brought joy and Christmas cheer to thousands of children as Santa Claus. He enjoyed traveling and camping, playing with his grandkids, relaxing with his dogs (Rosie and Sarah), and lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial with military honors to follow at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the funeral home with Masonic rites following at 6 p.m. Friday. Memorials are suggested to Prairie Land Heritage Museum or Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.