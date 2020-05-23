Charles E. Beddingfield, 82, of Jacksonville died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Jacksonville, the son of the late Charles and Velva Brockhouse Beddingfield. He married Carolyn Angelo on March 12, 1960, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, and she survives. He also is survived by two children, LeeAnn Stelling of Jacksonville and Bill (Jeanne) Beddingfield of Springfield; three grandchildren, Amanda (Clarence) Price of Jacksonville, Ricky Stelling of Jacksonville and Evann (Miranda Turner) Wright of Springfield; three great-grandchildren, CJ Price, Kynlee Price and Brody Wright; and a sister, Martha (Roy) Huddleston of Brooksville, Florida. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette Beddingfield. Charles was a graduate of Chapin High School, a Vietnam War Army veteran and a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. He retired from Operating Engineers Local #965 as an operating engineer. He was an avid craftsman and was considered a "jack of all trades". He enjoyed gardening and his tractor. Charles had been a member of many service organizations, including the Elks, Amvets and the Loyal Order of the Moose. Graveside services will be Tuesday at Concord Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Jacksonville Food Bank, Centenary United Methodist Church or the donor's choice. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.