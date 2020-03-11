MOUNT STERLING — Charles Edward Rigg, 81, of Mount Sterling passed away at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Charles was born on Aug. 10, 1938, in Brown County, the son of George and Blanche Friday Rigg. He married Martha Marie Tongate on Nov. 29, 1963, at the Baptist church in Mount Sterling, and she survives.

Charles was a graduate of Brown County High School with the Class of 1956. He then served four years in the United States Army Reserve. Charles retired from National Starch and Chemical Co. in Meredosia after 40 years of service.

Charles and Marie live on a small farm and raised hogs and cows. In Charles' final years, he enjoyed driving the four-wheeler around the farm and sitting in his big chair looking out the window overlooking the pond and main road, watching his neighbors go by. He also enjoyed his two sons and three grandkids. They are Charles and Marie's blessings.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Rigg of Mount Sterling; two sons, Jarrod Rigg (Beth) of Fort Madison, Iowa, and Derek Rigg (Gabrielle) of Mount Sterling; three grandchildren, Ashton Rigg of Bluffs and Reese and Ella Rigg, both of Mount Sterling; a brother-in-law, Keith Shores of Neponset; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Regenia and Del Barnes of Quincy; several special nieces and nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Wilber Rigg; grandparents, Steve and Pearl Rigg; and a sister-in-law, Tenia Shores.

Cremation will be accorded. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling. Burial of the cremains will follow at Hersman Cemetery south of Mount Sterling. A graveside military service will be conducted by Mount Sterling American Legion Post #374. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hersman Cemetery Association or The Crossing Church in Mount Sterling. Condolences for the family may be left online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com.