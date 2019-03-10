Obituary Print Charles F. Meyers (1939 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Charles F. Meyers, 79, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



He was born, Nov. 5, 1939, the son of Howard and Marie Gotchel Meyers. Charles married Mary Walker, June 12, 1997, in Jacksonville.



Surviving is wife, Mary Meyers of Jacksonville; children, Jeff (Noel) Meyers of Brooking, Ore., Julie (companion, Joe Collins) of Jacksonville, Jim Stephenson of Waverly, John (Linda) Stephenson of Maylene, Ala., Adana Etter of Springfield, Jeff Stephenson of Girard, Emory (Staci) Stephenson of Springfield, Connie (companion, John Finke) Krall of New Berlin and Dallas (Becky) Stephenson of New Berlin; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bill (Marian) Meyers of Ellisville, David (Ruth) Meyers of St. Cloud, Fla, and Mike (Sheila) Meyers of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by infant sister, Connie Meyers.



Charles enjoyed wood working. He would build lanterns, birdhouses, clocks and doll beds. He was a strong family man and loved going on fishing trips.



Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Pathway and Memorial Hospice.

