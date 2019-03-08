Charles K. Dorsey, 81, of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 3, 1937, in New Berlin, to Clyde L. and Dorothy A. (Mitchell) Dorsey. On Dec. 31, 1976, he married Barbara Schroeder, and she survives.
Charles graduated from Franklin High School and attended Murrayville State College. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He went on to work for Anderson Clayton in Jacksonville and later worked for Carnation until his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Barbara Dorsey, he is survived by his children, Rebecca (Robert) Ferren, Christopher (Martina) Dorsey and Stephen Dorsey; seven grandchildren and one more due in April; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ed Dorsey, Tom (Marcey) Dorsey, David (Carolyn) Dorsey and Allen (Dianne) Dorsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Deborah Dorsey-Starr.
A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with visitation from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will be at Dorsey-Browning Cemetery in Perry. Messages of condolence may be left online at shirleyandstout.com or dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 8, 2019