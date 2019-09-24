ROODHOUSE — Charles L. Wallis, 85, of Modesto passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Friendship Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlinville.
He was born April 14, 1934, in Scottville, the son of Claybourne and Alice Hamm Wallis. He married Charlotte A. Newby on June 16, 1961, in Carlinville.
Surviving are his wife, Charlotte Wallis of Modesto; his children, Cathy (fiancé, Dave Eyrse) Curl of Chapin, Debbie (George) Wills of Carlinville, Billy Wallis of Modesto, Gary (Michele) Wallis of Branson, Missouri, and Leon Wallis of Modesto; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Charles; a daughter, Dorothy; a granddaughter, Suzanne Cochran; and six siblings.
Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and mushrooming.
A funeral will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment at Richwoods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Richwoods Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 24, 2019