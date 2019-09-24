Charles L. Wallis (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles L. Wallis.
Service Information
Daws Family Funeral Home, Roodhouse
202 West Franklin
Roodhouse, IL
62082
(217)-243-0444
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Daws Family Funeral Home, Roodhouse
202 West Franklin
Roodhouse, IL 62082
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Daws Family Funeral Home, Roodhouse
202 West Franklin
Roodhouse, IL 62082
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROODHOUSE — Charles L. Wallis, 85, of Modesto passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Friendship Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlinville.

He was born April 14, 1934, in Scottville, the son of Claybourne and Alice Hamm Wallis. He married Charlotte A. Newby on June 16, 1961, in Carlinville.

Surviving are his wife, Charlotte Wallis of Modesto; his children, Cathy (fiancé, Dave Eyrse) Curl of Chapin, Debbie (George) Wills of Carlinville, Billy Wallis of Modesto, Gary (Michele) Wallis of Branson, Missouri, and Leon Wallis of Modesto; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Charles; a daughter, Dorothy; a granddaughter, Suzanne Cochran; and six siblings.

Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and mushrooming.

A funeral will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment at Richwoods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Richwoods Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.