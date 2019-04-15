Charles L. "Tink" Wyatt, age 94 of Murrayville and formerly of White Hall passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow in White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 15, 2019