WHITE HALL — Charles L."Tink" Wyatt, 94, of Murrayville and formerly of White Hall passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitaion Center.



He was born Dec. 26, 1924, in White Hall, the son of Roy and Florence Baird Wyatt. He married Phyllis Peters in 1983 in Nashville, Tennessee, and she survives in Murrayville.



Tink also is survived by a son, Dennis Wyatt of White Hall; four stepchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; 12 great-stepgrandchildren; a sister, Norma Wright of Springfield; and a brother, John Wyatt of Arlington, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Elizabeth Wyatt and Marjorie McGlasson; and a brother, Clifford Wyatt.



TInk was a Navy veteran, serving from 1942 to 1945 and from 1951 to 1953 during World War II and Korea in naval intelligence. He was a member of White Hall Masonic Lodge #80. He also was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial at White Hall Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the White Hall Alumni Association. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

