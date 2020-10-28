1/1
Charles "Dwayne" Martin
WINCHESTER — Charles "Dwayne" Martin, 88, of Winchester passed away Monday evening, Oct. 26, 2020, in Jacksonville.

He was born Oct. 14, 1932, in Versailles, the son of the late Charles R. and Margie Jane Vandeventer Martin. He married Patsy Ruth Coulson on Dec. 4, 1955, at Versailles United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on Sept. 3, 2015. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Rita Woods.

Dwayne graduated from Versailles and Brown County High schools. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in agriculture. He worked various jobs in agriculture through Illinois and in 1970 moved to Winchester as manager of Scott County FS, retiring in 1996. Dwayne served his community in many areas, through the Kiwanis Club, as a Scott County commissioner, Winchester city treasurer and with Winchester First United Methodist Church. He loved his family and enjoyed bass fishing. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea.

Surviving are his sons, Mark (Judi) Martin of Winchester and Alex (Debi) Martin of Normal; five grandchildren, Alyssa Martin of Wataga, Adam Martin of Edwardsville, Crystal (Eric) Ritchson of Vista, California, Anthony (Erin) Martin of Chandler, Arizona, and Allison Martin of Carlsbad, California; two great-grandchildren; Hendrick and Miles Ritchson; and a sister, Anne (Jim) Manes of Springfield.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Winchester First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Versailles Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials may be made to Scott County Nursing Center or to Winchester First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coonrod Funeral Home
107 East Cross Street
Winchester, IL 62694
(217) 742-3219
