SPRINGFIELD — Charles Michael "Mike" Hager celebrated his homecoming, surrounded by his family, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who entered Heaven's gates at the age of 79. Mike was known for his gentle nature and infectious smile.

Mike was born on Nov. 27, 1940, in Beardstown to Charles D. and Marie G. (Bowman) Hager. He married Joy Ann Rutledge on March 9, 1975. They had one son and three daughters.

Mike began his love of music at the age 16, learning to play guitar by ear. His musical style was inspired by his love for Chet Atkins and country music. Mike was a member of Just Good Friends band and served on the worship team at his church. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was ecstatic about them breaking the 108-year World Series drought.

Mike is survived by his wife, Joy; a son, Timothy (Vicki); three daughters, Kimberly (Donald) Hays, Lynn Walker and Tina Samson; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson.

The family will meet friends at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road, Springfield, IL 62711. A celebration service will follow at 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be followed.

Flowers may be sent to Bisch Funeral Home West. Donations may be made to Calvary Church. Please visit Mike's online "Life Remembered Story" at bischfuneralhomewest.com.