Service Information Nie Funeral Home, Inc. 2400 Carpenter Road Ann Arbor , MI 48108-1173 (734)-971-2345 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Nie Family Funeral Home 2400 Carpenter Road Ann Arbor , IL Funeral 11:00 AM Nie Family Funeral Home 2400 Carpenter Road Ann Arbor , IL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Charles Milton McPike passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in his home in Ann Arbor after an extended illness. He was 80.



Mr. McPike was born on Nov. 25, 1938, in Jacksonville, Illinois, to Alonzo McPike and Dola Lee Brown. After graduating from Jacksonville High School, Mr. McPike attended Illinois College, where he majored in psychology and, in 1960, received his Bachelor of Arts degree. In 1962, he was conferred a Master of Arts degree in industrial and organizational psychology from the



While attending Illinois College, Charles would meet a beauty from the neighboring women's college, MacMurray College. Charles McPike and Verneva Rose Elliott were married on Aug. 20, 1960. Charles and Verneva welcomed their first child, Ursula Yvette, in 1961. In 1963, the McPikes relocated to Michigan, where Charles began his career at Ford Motor Co. In 1965, they welcomed their second child, Tamber Jania. A short 10 years passed and, in 1975, they welcomed their third child, Tia Danette. After 35 years of service in human resources, Charles retired from Ford Motor Co. in 1998.



Influenced by his mother's commitment to serving the community, Mr. McPike dedicated his career to recruiting recent college graduates and helping them embark on exciting and rewarding professions. He was always available to offer counsel, support and guidance in their pursuit. He was particularly proud of his contributions to the company's diversity by providing opportunities for those who were frequently underrepresented.



Mr. McPike was preceded in death by his father, Alonzo McPike; his stepfather, Clarence Robinson; his beloved mother, Dola Robinson; and his brother, Joseph Lawrence. He is survived by his precious wife of 59 years, Verneva; three daughters, Ursula McPike of Chicago, Tamber McPike of Belleville and Tia McPike-McDyess of Ann Arbor; his grandson, Jordon McPike-Brown; his granddaughter, Taylor McDyess; his sister, Ruth Ann McPike; his brother, Robert Reese; and myriad cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



Public visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Nie Family Funeral Home, 2400 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor, with the funeral following at 11 a.m. Saturday. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mr. McPike's life. Mr. McPike will have a private burial Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Jacksonville East Cemetery in Jacksonville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you donate to the Dola Robinson Scholarship Fund, c/o Illinois College Office of Development and Alumni Associates, 1101 W. College Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650.

