WINCHESTER - Charles Richard "Charlie" Grady Jr., 79, of Winchester, passed away Friday June 14, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 21, 1940, in Winchester, the son of the late Charles Richard "Pete" Grady Sr. and Virginia Marie Summers Grady. Charlie married Rosalee Ann Hawkins April 30, 1962, in Hernando, Mississippi. From their union was born two children, Jeffrey Allan Grady Sr. and Lisa Ann Grady.
Charlie was employed at Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville as a Lead Maintenance Mechanic for 25 years. He was then employed by Wal-Mart in Jacksonville and later transferred to Wal-Mart in Coolidge, Arizona, where he retired. He returned to Winchester in June 2018 and lived with his daughter on the family farm. He loved watching races on Friday nights at the Jacksonville Speedway and NASCAR on television. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson to watch skydiving on Sunday while in Arizona. He liked visiting the Superstition Mountains and Botanical Gardens.
Surviving are his children, Jeffrey Allan Grady Sr. and Lisa Ann Grady, both of Winchester; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Allan Grady Jr. (Melissa), Charles R. Grady III "Chuck", Ronnie Michael Brown, Brandon Lee Brown, Sabrina Nicole Grady Riggin (Dakota); great-grandchildren, Jaleigh and Jacob Grady, Abigail Newingham, Tatum Workman and Dawson Riggin. Charlie will be missed by his family and friends. His best buddy, "Skippy," also shares the family loss.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be in Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Winchester EMS or the Scott County Dog Rescue. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 16, 2019