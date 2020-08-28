1/1
Charles Richard Whited
1925 - 2020
Charles Richard Whited, 95, of Auburn and formerly of Arenzville died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Auburn Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

He was born Jan. 12, 1925, in Chambersburg, the son of Charles Byron and Eunice Baehr Whited. He married Betty Ruyle in 1946 and she preceded him in death in 1980. He later married Janice R. Brooks on Sept. 6, 1988, in Clarksville, Tennessee, and she survives.

He also is survived by two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Karen Barnes (deceased husband, John) of Quincy; his stepson, Steve (Annette) Brooks of Auburn; one stepgrandson, Sean Brooks of Auburn; four nieces and nephews; six great-nieces; and one great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his first wife; a daughter, Teresa Myers; and a stepgrandson, Joshua Brooks.

Mr. Whited was a heavy equipment operator for more than 50 years, retiring in 1990. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, earning the Victory Medal following World War II. He was a member of Local #965 International Union of Operating Engineers, VFW, Shriners, and Perry Freemason Lodge. Chuck enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting and going to flea markets.

A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Meredosia Chapel - Meredosia
117 S. Putnam St.
Meredosia, IL 62665
(217) 584-1514
Memories & Condolences

August 27, 2020
I had the privilege of work with Chuck a number times throughout the years. He was an expert crane and dragline operator and an honorable man to work with. Our deepest sympathies to his family as you gather to honor Chucks life.
Bob And Deb Freesen
Friend
August 27, 2020
Dolly Hidlebaugh
August 27, 2020
RIP Chuck you were a good friend of my daddy’s Rink Surratt tell my daddy hi for me when you get there, you will be greatly missed by many
Jan Surratt
Friend
