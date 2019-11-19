Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles W. "Bill" Jennings. View Sign Service Information Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield 604 Walnut St. Greenfield , IL 62044 (217)-368-2202 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM First Baptist Church, north of Greenfield Memorial service 11:30 AM First Baptist Church north of Greenfield Send Flowers Obituary





He was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Macoupin County to Homer and Nancy (Hagan) Jennings. He married Mary Newton on June 1, 1948, at Fayette Baptist Church. She preceded him in death on March 20, 2015.



Surviving are two daughters, Mary Kay (deceased husband, Ray) Ketchum of Carrollton and Barbara Tallman of Carlinville; one son, Charles E. "Chuck" Jennings of Greenfield; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth) Ketchum, Cary (Karen) Ketchum, Jodi (Earl) Womas, Jaque Saffell, Allison (Bryan) Morehead, Noah Jennings, Marc Jennings and Luke (Crystal) Jennings; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; an infant sister; and a brother, Franklin Jennings.



Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenfield and a longtime member of the local Masonic lodge. He farmed and then worked for the state of Illinois in the Secretary of State's office. He enjoyed reading the comics, mowing the yard, going out to eat, and attending his church. He especially loved spending time with family.



