LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Charles W. "Bill"



He was born Oct. 20, 1941, in Quincy, Illinois, to the late Charles E. Smith and the late Loretta Potter Kelly.



Bill was a union manager for the clothing and textile industry for many years. He enjoyed the 20 years of driving and friendships made at Manheim Auction in Clarksville, Indiana. He was an avid lover of Corvettes and was a 30-year member (1988-2018) of Falls City Corvette Club. He was a Nascar fan and a fan of the Green Bay Packers football team.



Bill cherished his family and friends. He was married to the love of his life, Charlene, with whom he just celebrated his 58th year of marriage on Jan. 7.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law, Myrtle Probasco.



He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife, Charlene; his son, William Shawn Smith (Mary); his grandson, Tanner James Smith; a daughter "ex-law", Toni Warren Smith; two brothers, Larry D. (Barbara) and Jerry (Sue) Smith; two sisters, Judy Heasley (Bill) and Charlene Reynolds (Jerry); and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.



