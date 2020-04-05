MOUNT STERLING – CHARLOTTE DIANE MARKERT, 67, of Mt. Sterling died April 4. Due to the current health situation and under the direction of the local health department the graveside services are to be conducted with only immediate family members in attendance. Friends are encouraged to watch Charlotte's graveside services streaming live at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is assisting the family with the arrangements.