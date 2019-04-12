WINCHESTER — Charlotte E. "Becky" Woodcock, 92, of Rockford passed away early Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019, at St. Anne's Center.
She was born June 9, 1926, in Canton, the daughter of the late Sally and Delos Walker. She married Carl Woodcock on Sept. 9, 1946, in Chicago.
Becky was a graduate of Senn High School in Chicago. While living in Winchester, she was the owner of Woodcock Funeral Homes and the Green Drive-in Theater. She was a member of Winchester United Methodist Church, Winchester Women's Club, the Rebekkahs and the PTA, and she was a Girl Scout leader. She also enjoyed playing bridge.
Surviving are her daughters, Christi Woodcock (Paul Bell) of Rockford; Abbe Woodcock (the late Michael Rohm) of Huntersville, North Carolina; and Julie Riccomini (Robert) of Saratoga, California. She also is survived by her granddaughter, Natalie Riccomini of San Francisco, California.
Preceding her in death was her grandson, Christopher Rohm of Huntersville, North Carolina.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at Good Hope Cemetery in Good Hope. The family will meet with friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 12, 2019