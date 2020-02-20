Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Mae (Campbell) Stansfield. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Mae (Campbell) Stansfield of Jacksonville died at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Elms Nursing Home in Macomb.



Charlotte was born on Dec. 17, 1929, on a country farm near Winchester to Otis Monroe and Lillie Florence (Lowe) Campbell. She married Harold Benjamin Stansfield, son of Archie Kingsley and Iva Bernice Riggs Stansfield, at Grace United Methodist Church in Jacksonville on Oct. 12, 1947.



Charlotte is survived by her four children, Diana Lynn (William) Stephens of Macomb; Debra Lee (John) Fromme of McDonough, Georgia; Dixie Lou (Loyd) McDannald of Georgia; and Darryl Robert (Kelly Cottingham) Stansfield of Murrayville. She is the proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren, Michael (Dana Ratermann) Stephens, Jennifer Stephens; Sean Fromme; Lucas (Candace) McDannald, Bethany McDannald; Jared, Kera (Josh) Russell, Tamara (Trevor) Schultz, Jason, Jordan, Drew, Keilah, McKenna, Madison, Tiana, Kaleb Stansfield; and seven great-grandsons, Dirk, Jacob, Carter Stephens; Logan and Ian McDannald; and Malachi and Alexander Russell.



She is survived by one sister, Margaret Lee Murphy of Jacksonville; and a brother-in-law, Robert Stansfield of Jacksonville.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her parents; one sister, Alice (Kenneth)



Charlotte went to McCracken grade school in rural Murrayville until the family moved into town, where she graduated in 1947 from Murrayville High School. She worked at JC Penney for several years, then worked for General Telephone and Electric Company for 25 years, retiring from there in December 1993. When her children were in grade school at South Jacksonville Elementary School, she volunteered to be a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, room mother and president of the P.T.A. She was a member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary 1377, a member and past noble grand of Rebekahs #13 of the Order of Odd Fellows of Jacksonville, a member of the Jacksonville Genealogical and Historical Society, loved music and dancing and was an avid bridge player.



