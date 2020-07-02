1/2
Chester E. Arnold Sr.
Chester E. Arnold Sr., 80, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

He was born Oct. 6, 1939, in Macoupin County, the son of Denzil and Opal Wallis Arnold. He married Karen Fouts and Wanda Smith. He later married Shirley Dotzert and she survives.

He also is survived by his children, Chester E. "Chuck" (Lisa) Arnold Jr. of Virginia, Kathy Arnold and Cynda Arnold, both of Jacksonville, and Jason Arnold of Virginia; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Elsie Hettick of Palmyra; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Wayne Arnold and Denzil Lee Arnold Jr.

Mr. Arnold retired from EMI in Jacksonville. He also was a veterinarian's assistant for Drs. McKinney, Roegge and Zeller. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bluff Springs. He enjoyed woodworking.

A private service will be held. Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or Walker Nursing Home. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
