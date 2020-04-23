QUINCY — Chester Richard Todd, 96, of Quincy and formerly of Beardstown passed away at 4:25 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

Chester was born Sept. 11, 1923, in Beardstown to Homer and Edith Blodgett Todd.

He was married to Elsie Surratt on March 14, 1974. She preceded him in death on Aug. 8, 2014.

Chester is survived by three sons, Richard "Dick" Todd (Kay) of Chambersburg, Brian Todd (Nancy) of Libby, Montana, and Bill Todd of Benton; five stepchildren, Nick Surratt (Bev) of Jacksonville, Jay Surratt (Joyce) of Meredosia, Steve Surratt (Debbie) of Meredosia and Florida, Kim Vanier (Bill) of Meredosia, and Kaye Jean Surratt of Meredosia; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Chester was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and one baby brother.

Chester proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Force during World War II.

Professionally, Chester went on to be an operating engineer and machinist. He worked for 30 years for CIPS at Ameren in Meredosia.

Chester loved to trap fish, hunt and garden. He also was an excellent wood carver and carved ducks, birds and other animals.

Chester first attended Beardstown Church of Nazarene and later attended Faith Tabernacle in Meredosia.

There will be no services. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund. Online condolences may be shared at ODonnellCookson.com.