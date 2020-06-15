Chris Sheferkort
Chris Sheferkort, 44, of Jacksonville and formerly of Waverly died Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2020, at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born Oct. 27, 1975, in Jacksonville, son of Janice "Jan" Sheferkort Eyer.

Surviving are his mother, Jan Eyer, and stepfather, Stanley, of Waverly; a previous stepfather, Harold Atterberry of Litchfield; three sisters, Dawn Archibald (Ojarie) of Champaign, Kati Atterberry (fiancé, Devin Davis) of Litchfield and Keri Atterberry of Springfield; one brother, Dustin Atterberry of Baldwin, Missouri; two nieces, Alexandra and Akera; three nephews, Kayle, Drake and Dillan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, and his stepgrandparents.

Chris was a graduate of White Hall High School and was a truck driver. Chris was proud that he traveled to all contiguous states and swam in all three oceans.

Chris was passionate, caring and smart. You couldn't be around him and not laugh.

Private family services were Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Franklin Fire & Rescue or Waverly Fire & Rescue, both c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neece Funeral Home
349 East Tanner
Waverly, IL 62692
(217) 435-2121
