Christine L. Eveland, 63, of Jacksonville passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 19, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1956, in Libertyville, the daughter of Donald Lee and Dorothy Winquist Hill.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Hill of Jacksonville; two sons, Gus (Tiffany) Nault and Mathew Eveland (Beatriz Sanchez), both of Virginia; one daughter, Amanda Eveland of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Ben, Jonathan and Donald Eveland, Jenna Nault and William, Logan and Dalton Kay; three brothers, Mike Hill of Jacksonville, Dennis Hill of Arcadia and Rex Hill of Jacksonville; three sisters, Jeanette (Chuck) Baker and Penny DeWeese, both of Jacksonville, and Mary Frances Spencer of Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Hill; and one brother, David Hill.
She had been employed at Techsonics, Lundia and Cargill. She enjoyed making diamond art, sewing, crafting, gardening, fishing, camping, spending time with her dogs and spending time with family.
A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 22, 2020