Christine Mae (neé Cleeland) Erenberg, 76, of Highland Park passed away at her home on July 26, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, William Erenberg; and three daughters, Shalisha Erenberg of Chicago, Joshana Erenberg (Seth Catallozzi) of Fairfax, Virginia, and Sheva Erenberg of Arlington; and a brother, Charles Cleeland (Xin Shelley Wang) of Houston. Chris was the daughter of the late Charlotte S. Cleeland and Joseph C. Cleeland.

She was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and the Jacksonville Art Association's 1959 Beaux Arts Ball queen. She graduated from Carleton College in Minnesota and later received her master's degree in French literature from the University of Illinois, Champaign. She then went on to study French literature at the Sorbonne in Paris.

Chris was one of the kindest, sweetest, gentlest souls. She loved everyone and everything so much. She had a hearty, infectious belly laugh and a smile that sparkled like the sun and warmed your soul.

She was beautiful of face and heart; a gifted actress, writer, musician and linguist. She was unassuming and quiet, so it often came as a shock to people when her brilliance and brain for facts made it possible for her to win every game of Trivial Pursuit.

She had a never-ending thirst for knowledge and made travels more enjoyable by regaling her family with historical facts and stories.

She loved her family and she loved being a mom. She was a gift and we will cherish her memory forever.