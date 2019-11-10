Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Bethel A.M.E. Church Jacksonville , IL View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Bethel A.M.E. Church Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Christine R. "Chrissy Love" Bruner, 56, of Jacksonville, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born Feb. 7, 1963, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Wilbert and Alberta Yates Bruner Sr.



She is survived by two sisters and one brother, Mary Bruner, and Wilbert Bruner Jr., both of Jacksonville and Cecil Bruner of Detroit, Michigan; six nieces and nephews, Kathleen Bruner of Jacksonville, Earsel Holmes Jr. of Detroit, Michigan, Alicia Holmes of Texas, DeShawn (Mary) Fearson of Jacksonville, Wanda (Josephine) Brundage of Jacksonville and Wilbert Bruner III, of Jacksonville; ten great nieces and nephews, Travell Bruner, Kaliana Fearson, Tamia Bruner, Christiana Blanchard, Trynity Bruner, Seth Adams, Marleigh Bruner, Sammie Adams, Jesse Commer Jr. and Sasha Scott; cousin, Roberta Yates of Peoria; uncle, Oscar (Eva) Yates of Anchorage, Alaska; and Tara Linear of Jacksonville, who was like a daughter to her. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Kathleen Bruner and Paula Holmes (surviving husband Earsel Holmes Sr. of Detroit, Michigan); aunt, Juanita Yates; niece, Whitney Bruner; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.



Christine was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and ran a home daycare for many years. She had been a member of Mount Emory Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. She was a phenomenal cook and helped with church dinners. Christine had a passion for children and her door was always open; she never turned anyone away from a meal. She had the kindest heart and would do anything for anybody.



The family will host a memorial service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. They will meet friends noon-1 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Bethel A.M.E. Church. Condolences may be left at Christine R. "Chrissy Love" Bruner, 56, of Jacksonville, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.She was born Feb. 7, 1963, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Wilbert and Alberta Yates Bruner Sr.She is survived by two sisters and one brother, Mary Bruner, and Wilbert Bruner Jr., both of Jacksonville and Cecil Bruner of Detroit, Michigan; six nieces and nephews, Kathleen Bruner of Jacksonville, Earsel Holmes Jr. of Detroit, Michigan, Alicia Holmes of Texas, DeShawn (Mary) Fearson of Jacksonville, Wanda (Josephine) Brundage of Jacksonville and Wilbert Bruner III, of Jacksonville; ten great nieces and nephews, Travell Bruner, Kaliana Fearson, Tamia Bruner, Christiana Blanchard, Trynity Bruner, Seth Adams, Marleigh Bruner, Sammie Adams, Jesse Commer Jr. and Sasha Scott; cousin, Roberta Yates of Peoria; uncle, Oscar (Eva) Yates of Anchorage, Alaska; and Tara Linear of Jacksonville, who was like a daughter to her. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Kathleen Bruner and Paula Holmes (surviving husband Earsel Holmes Sr. of Detroit, Michigan); aunt, Juanita Yates; niece, Whitney Bruner; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.Christine was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and ran a home daycare for many years. She had been a member of Mount Emory Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. She was a phenomenal cook and helped with church dinners. Christine had a passion for children and her door was always open; she never turned anyone away from a meal. She had the kindest heart and would do anything for anybody.The family will host a memorial service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. They will meet friends noon-1 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Bethel A.M.E. Church. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close