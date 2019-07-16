Cindy Sorrill Colwell, 69, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born March 27, 1950, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Floyd E. and Cecilia M. White Sorrill. She married Alan Colwell on May 11, 1974, at Church of Our Saviour, and he survives.
She also is survived by one son, Eric (Jennifer) Colwell of Alexander; two daughters, Courtney (Kevin) Glass of Franklin and Tracy (Jarrod) Mawson of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren; one sister, Sylvia Bradley of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tom Sorrill (surviving wife, Elaine of Jacksonville) and Mike Sorrill (surviving wife, Marilyn of Jacksonville); and her brother-in-law, Philip Bradley.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to . Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 16, 2019