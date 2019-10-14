MEREDOSIA - Cindy Lou Lacy, 59, of Meredosia, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 2, 1960, in Beardstown, the daughter of Kenneth D. and Alma May Petri VanHyning. She married Ricky Lacy on Aug. 6, 2000, in Reno, Nevada, and he survives.
She is also survived by her children, Jennifer (Dustin Bangert) Buhlig of Bluffs, Seth (Tara) Buhlig of Mount Sterling, Travis (Summer James) Buhlig of Ipava and stepson, James (Danielle) Lacy of Meredosia; 10 grandchildren, Lakyn, Addisyn, Kashtyn, Baine, Tanner, Keegan, Kalyb, Kendryck, Alexis and Hendrix; one sister, Debra (John) Wood of Arenzville; two brothers, Brian L. (Gale) VanHyning of Bluffs and Craig (Heather) VanHyning of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Stevie VanHyning (surviving wife, Sheila of Winchester).
Cindy was a member of Gospel Tabernacle in Meredosia. In her younger years she enjoyed mushroom and arrowhead hunting on the river. She was an excellent cook and was known for her homemade noodles. Cindy was tuned into the political arena and never hesitated to share her thoughts and opinions. Family was everything to Cindy. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Her motto, "Faith, Family and Friends" was how she lived her life.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown, with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia. Family will meet friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Meredosia Gospel Tabernacle. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 14, 2019