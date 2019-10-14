Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy Lou Lacy. View Sign Service Information Sager Funeral Home 202 East 8th Street Beardstown , IL 62618 (217)-323-2001 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Sager Funeral Home 202 East 8th Street Beardstown , IL 62618 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Sager Funeral Home 202 East 8th Street Beardstown , IL 62618 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MEREDOSIA - Cindy Lou Lacy, 59, of Meredosia, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at her home.



She was born April 2, 1960, in Beardstown, the daughter of Kenneth D. and Alma May Petri VanHyning. She married Ricky Lacy on Aug. 6, 2000, in Reno, Nevada, and he survives.



She is also survived by her children, Jennifer (Dustin Bangert) Buhlig of Bluffs, Seth (Tara) Buhlig of Mount Sterling, Travis (Summer James) Buhlig of Ipava and stepson, James (Danielle) Lacy of Meredosia; 10 grandchildren, Lakyn, Addisyn, Kashtyn, Baine, Tanner, Keegan, Kalyb, Kendryck, Alexis and Hendrix; one sister, Debra (John) Wood of Arenzville; two brothers, Brian L. (Gale) VanHyning of Bluffs and Craig (Heather) VanHyning of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Stevie VanHyning (surviving wife, Sheila of Winchester).



Cindy was a member of Gospel Tabernacle in Meredosia. In her younger years she enjoyed mushroom and arrowhead hunting on the river. She was an excellent cook and was known for her homemade noodles. Cindy was tuned into the political arena and never hesitated to share her thoughts and opinions. Family was everything to Cindy. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Her motto, "Faith, Family and Friends" was how she lived her life.



A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown, with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia. Family will meet friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Meredosia Gospel Tabernacle. Condolences may be sent to the family at MEREDOSIA - Cindy Lou Lacy, 59, of Meredosia, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at her home.She was born April 2, 1960, in Beardstown, the daughter of Kenneth D. and Alma May Petri VanHyning. She married Ricky Lacy on Aug. 6, 2000, in Reno, Nevada, and he survives.She is also survived by her children, Jennifer (Dustin Bangert) Buhlig of Bluffs, Seth (Tara) Buhlig of Mount Sterling, Travis (Summer James) Buhlig of Ipava and stepson, James (Danielle) Lacy of Meredosia; 10 grandchildren, Lakyn, Addisyn, Kashtyn, Baine, Tanner, Keegan, Kalyb, Kendryck, Alexis and Hendrix; one sister, Debra (John) Wood of Arenzville; two brothers, Brian L. (Gale) VanHyning of Bluffs and Craig (Heather) VanHyning of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Stevie VanHyning (surviving wife, Sheila of Winchester).Cindy was a member of Gospel Tabernacle in Meredosia. In her younger years she enjoyed mushroom and arrowhead hunting on the river. She was an excellent cook and was known for her homemade noodles. Cindy was tuned into the political arena and never hesitated to share her thoughts and opinions. Family was everything to Cindy. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Her motto, "Faith, Family and Friends" was how she lived her life.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown, with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia. Family will meet friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Meredosia Gospel Tabernacle. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close