Clara L. Ridder Chumley
1920 - 2020
Clara L. Ridder Chumley, 99, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Scott County Nursing Center in Winchester. She was born July 19, 1920, in Alexander, the daughter of John J. and Effie Coker Ridder. Clara married Paul Chumley in Jacksonville on Feb. 14, 1942, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1992. She is survived by six children, Paulette Carochi of Tucson, Arizona, and Robert (JoAnn), Rose (Terry) Fernandes, Ross (Ruth), Terry (Barb) and Tracey (Lonnie) Wilcox, all of Jacksonville; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, John (the late Agnes) Ridder of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Nellie Ridder, Virgil Sperry and Rose (the late Ross) Hartmeister; three brothers, Andrew (the late Eloise) Ridder, James Ridder and George Ridder; and one grandson, Matthew R. Chumley. Mrs. Chumley graduated from St. Patrick Grade School and, in 1938, from Routt High School. Before starting a family, she managed the millinery departments at Flexners and Altmans. She took great pride in being a homemaker and raising her family. In later years, she worked with her husband at Gold Coast Oil Co. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour, the Altar & Rosary Society and, most recently, Thursday Scripture study. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, her flowers, and supporting her Cubs baseball, Routt Catholic High School and her grandchildren. One of her biggest highlights was watching her beloved Cubbies win the World Series. A private family service will be held with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Franklin. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Routt Catholic High School or Church of Our Saviour. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
May 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers for the family. We have missed greeting and sitting behind Clara at Sunday Mass the past few years.
Ted and Chris Deen
Friend
May 13, 2020
So sorry for all of your loss Clara will be missed.
John Elliott
Friend
May 13, 2020
She was one beautiful lady which I loved everything about her.
Sending thoughts and prayers to the Chumley family.
Judy Watt
Judy Watt
Friend
May 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Clara was a very sweet lady. I loved our little talks about her family and mine, and the time I got to spend with her.. lula bell
Donna Daniel
Friend
May 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Debbie Long/Wilson
Friend
May 13, 2020
Out deepest sympathies to you and your family
Loren and Rosanne Hamilton
Coworker
May 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss I hope everyone is doing ok.
Greg Elliott
Friend
May 13, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Bonnie Vahle
May 13, 2020
God Blessed us for 99 years with Clara! I referred to her as one of my Earth Angels. She was such a beautiful and kind woman to whom I went for advice in my teenage years. I was a better person because of her. Heaven Welcomed a gorgeous soul!
Therese Schultz
Friend
May 13, 2020
Rose & Family,
Im so sorry to read of your moms passing.
She was such a sweet lady!
I always remember seeing her at church.
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
JoAnne Beard
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Hope Courier
Friend
