Clara L. Ridder Chumley, 99, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Scott County Nursing Center in Winchester. She was born July 19, 1920, in Alexander, the daughter of John J. and Effie Coker Ridder. Clara married Paul Chumley in Jacksonville on Feb. 14, 1942, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1992. She is survived by six children, Paulette Carochi of Tucson, Arizona, and Robert (JoAnn), Rose (Terry) Fernandes, Ross (Ruth), Terry (Barb) and Tracey (Lonnie) Wilcox, all of Jacksonville; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, John (the late Agnes) Ridder of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Nellie Ridder, Virgil Sperry and Rose (the late Ross) Hartmeister; three brothers, Andrew (the late Eloise) Ridder, James Ridder and George Ridder; and one grandson, Matthew R. Chumley. Mrs. Chumley graduated from St. Patrick Grade School and, in 1938, from Routt High School. Before starting a family, she managed the millinery departments at Flexners and Altmans. She took great pride in being a homemaker and raising her family. In later years, she worked with her husband at Gold Coast Oil Co. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour, the Altar & Rosary Society and, most recently, Thursday Scripture study. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, her flowers, and supporting her Cubs baseball, Routt Catholic High School and her grandchildren. One of her biggest highlights was watching her beloved Cubbies win the World Series. A private family service will be held with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Franklin. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Routt Catholic High School or Church of Our Saviour. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.