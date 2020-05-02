Clarence L. Watts, 71, of Jacksonville, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home. He was born May 15, 1948, in Jacksonville, the son of Clarence Linear and Loretta Watts. He married Marguerite Stewart and she preceded him in death. He later married Elizabeth Spink and she also preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother, Loretta Trumbo of Jacksonville; one daughter, Zena M. (husband Mark) Holloway of Peoria; three sons, Anthony (wife Mattie Lee) Watts, Austin (wife Felicia) Sims, and De Ante (wife Hailey) Sims of Jacksonville; his fiancé, Katherine Sims of Jacksonville; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; his favorite Nephew, Chad (wife Riah) Hill of Minneapolis, MN; two brothers, Eddie Linear of Bowling Green, MO, and Kevin (wife Mary) Linear of Macon, MO; and three sisters, Carla Williams, Le Ann Linear, and Patricia Ervin, all of Columbia, MO. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Clarence "Junebug" and Barbara Jean Linear; two sisters, Jaqueline Clara Trumbo and Ada Hill; one brother James "Jimmy" Watts; and one brother-in-law, Richard Ervin. Mr. Watts had many jobs over his lifetime. He loved his cars and his dogs, as well as music and telling stories. He was an all-round humanitarian, loved being around family and friends, and was the life of the party. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.