Clarence L. Watts, 71, of Jacksonville, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home. He was born May 15, 1948, in Jacksonville, the son of Clarence Linear and Loretta Watts. He married Marguerite Stewart and she preceded him in death. He later married Elizabeth Spink and she also preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother, Loretta Trumbo of Jacksonville; one daughter, Zena M. (husband Mark) Holloway of Peoria; three sons, Anthony (wife Mattie Lee) Watts, Austin (wife Felicia) Sims, and De Ante (wife Hailey) Sims of Jacksonville; his fiancé, Katherine Sims of Jacksonville; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; his favorite Nephew, Chad (wife Riah) Hill of Minneapolis, MN; two brothers, Eddie Linear of Bowling Green, MO, and Kevin (wife Mary) Linear of Macon, MO; and three sisters, Carla Williams, Le Ann Linear, and Patricia Ervin, all of Columbia, MO. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Clarence "Junebug" and Barbara Jean Linear; two sisters, Jaqueline Clara Trumbo and Ada Hill; one brother James "Jimmy" Watts; and one brother-in-law, Richard Ervin. Mr. Watts had many jobs over his lifetime. He loved his cars and his dogs, as well as music and telling stories. He was an all-round humanitarian, loved being around family and friends, and was the life of the party. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My brother, my friend, my mentor. You were and still are loved.
Ronald Kidd
Dean Hunt
Friend
Rest in Heaven brother
Patricia Guard
Friend
Sending our condolences
Janet White/Peoples
Friend
I love U cousin bubby r.i.p.
Rena Holden
Family
What at great loss RIP Bubba I'll see you on the other shore someday prayers for the family
Sherry Barfield
Friend
Red Chaney
So sorry to hear about his passing, Kathy !
Lottie Baldwin
Friend
Prayers of comfort to your family!
Stephanie Barnes
Friend
My you rest in peace,I will always remember you as a good friend and a neighbor.
James Mcgee
Friend
Sending to the Watts family! so sorry for your loss
OLA HAMMERS
Friend
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Iris (Mack) Gragg
Friend
My Deepest Sympathy
VeRonica Williams
Friend
RIP our dear friend until we meet again
Caroll Jackson
Friend
My deepest condolences to the family
Renata Jackson
Friend
Will miss you
Loretta Carter
Friend
Prayers for all family and friends
Pamla Turner Thompson
Acquaintance
I will miss and love you forever. Thank you for everything you taught me and all the stories you passed down to me.
Alessia Sims
Grandchild
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
RICHARD GARDNER
Friend
