Claude Allen Land, 84, of Literberry, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Jacksonville, the son of Clyde E. and Louise Baker Land. He married Eleanor Berry on Nov. 16, 1957, in Springfield, and she survives.

Claude also is survived by three children, Laura (Marty) Overby of Carrollton, James Land of Literberry and Thomas (Amy Wallis) Land of Imperial, Missouri; four grandchildren; and two sisters, Celia Elizabeth Hendricks of Connecticut and Mary (James Franklin) Hinckle of Troy.

Two months after his marriage to Eleanor, Claude enlisted in the United States Army, where he served in the security agency in Germany. Following his service, Claude farmed for many years prior to retiring. He later worked full time at Midland Farm & Home and Buchheit, and at the post office in Literberry. He was a member of Liter Baptist Church and a former member of First Baptist Church in Greenfield. He was an active member of American Baptist Men, Great Rivers Region, and a member of Baptist Student Foundation Board in Champaign.

Because of the current pandemic, services will be private. Memorials are suggested to the Liter Baptist Church Building Fund. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
