|
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home
|
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home
Claude "Corky" Lemmon, 68, of Meredosia died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Corky was raised in the home of his grandparents, Claude and Ida Hammond. He was born Aug. 9, 1951, in Jacksonville, the son of Glenn and Claudine Hammond Lemmon. He married Lana Kay Lanier on Sept. 4, 1970, in Chambersburg and she survives.
He also is survived by one son, Jeremy Lemmon of Palm Bay, Florida; one daughter, Amber (Tim) Dedert of Hillsboro, Missouri; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Rebekah Dedert, both of Hillsboro, Missouri; three brothers and five sisters, Glenn (Mary) Lemmon, Glenda (Rick) Thompson, Brenda (Mike) Chrispyn and Tina (Brad) Nord, all of Elkhart, Indiana, Jackie Wagner and Tammy (Jeff) Startzman, both of Keota, Oklahoma, Mark Wagnor of Coweta, Oklahoma, and Tim (Casey) Wagnor of Austin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; and his aunts and uncles with whom he was raised, Jean Hebert, Dianna Beddingfield, and David, John and Donald Hammond.
Mr. Lemmon was a 1969 graduate of Meredosia-Chambersburg High School. He then began working for National Starch & Chemical in Meredosia, retiring after 33 years. He later became a bus driver for Meredosia-Chambersburg School District. Corky was a very active member of Chambersburg Christian Church. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, farming, woodworking and traveling. He especially loved spoiling his granddaughters.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia, with burial at Oakland Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Meredosia Rescue Squad. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
