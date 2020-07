CLAUDIA FAYE (MELVIN) SAMPSON, 69, of Jacksonville, died July 2, at Passavant Hospital.

Private family services will be held, with burial at Oak Wood Cemetery. A funeral procession will leave the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, traveling east to highway 267 and then north to the cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so by parking along the route.